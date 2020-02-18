Almost 1,800 Northern Ireland manufacturing jobs lost in 2019: report

There were 1,790 jobs lost from manufacturing in Northern Ireland last year with Co Antrim giant Wrightbus thought to account for around 1,200 of redundancies in the sector.

According to the February labour market report, there were 3,041 confirmed redundancies in 2019, up 18% on the year before.

At 1,790, 59% were in manufacturing — which was 39% more than the year before.

And in a year in which retailers such as Coast and Karen Millen closed their stores, there were 537 redundancies in the wholesale and retail sector.

The report from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) also reveals a slight increase in the unemployment rate. The 2.4% rate for October to December compared to a record low of 2.3% from September to November.

However, the most recent rate of joblessness was down on July to September’s 2.5% level.

And despite the increase in redundancies, year-on-year the unemployment rate dropped by 1.4 percentage points to 2.4%. That was a steeper fall than in the UK, where the unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percentage points.

The proportion of Northern Ireland people of working age in employment was also up 2 percentage points to 72.4%.

However, economic inactivity – which covers those neither in work nor available for work – was unchanged over the quarter at 25.8%.

Nisra said that the labour market in Northern Ireland was continuing to improve, but added: “It is worth noting, while the NI unemployment rate was the lowest of all the UK regions, NI had the second lowest employment rate and highest inactivity rate.”

Almost all Wrightbus staff at its Ballymena premises lost their jobs when the company went into administration last year. The business was bought over by industrialist Jo Bamford, with the workforce now sitting at around 400.