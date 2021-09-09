Amazon’s huge new Northern Ireland delivery station at Portadown will create more than 100 driver ‘opportunities’

Amazon has announced it will be opening a huge site in Portadown. Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

Online giant Amazon has announced a new site in Portadown which will create at least 20 permanent jobs and over 100 “driver opportunities”.

Amazon Logistics has announced that it will open a new delivery station in the Co Armagh town.

The 7,000 square metre building is expected to be fully operational later this year, and will serve customers based in the Portadown area.

In June, the Belfast Telegraph exclusively revealed that the American multi-national was linked to a huge site at James Park, Mahon Industrial Estate – that has now been confirmed.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers.

MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart said: “The creation of 20 permanent warehouse jobs and around 100 driver opportunities in the Upper Bann area is a tremendous boost to the local economy.

“More and more companies are recognising the merits in making this area a distribution hub, with a road network linking to main arterial routes to every corner of Northern Ireland, and beyond. Amazon recognising this really puts the area on the map and I very much welcome this investment.”

Amazon said it is also offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to “be their own boss and create their own schedule” delivering for Amazon Flex.

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, Country Director for Amazon Logistics, said: “We are excited to invest in the Portadown area with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create new jobs for the talented workforce.”

Meanwhile, Amazon is creating 500 jobs at its first warehouse in the Republic.

It said it is setting up the fulfilment centre in Dublin to meet customer demand.

The company said the 630,000 square foot facility, due to open at the Baldonnell Business Park in spring 2022, will provide faster deliveries for customers across Ireland seven days a week, including one-day delivery.

Amazon said recruitment has started for a range of new roles at the fulfilment centre, including engineers, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists, and operations managers.

Recruitment for the teams who will pick, pack and ship customer orders will begin next year.

The company said it is also opening a second delivery station, at the Northwest Logistics Park in Ballycoolin, serving customers in Dublin and the surrounding areas.

The facility will create more than 20 permanent jobs, in addition to dozens of driver opportunities for Amazon Logistics' delivery service partners and Amazon Flex delivery partners.

The 83,500 square foot building is expected to be fully operational this autumn.

The first delivery station in Ireland opened in Rathcoole, Dublin, last October, creating more than 20 permanent jobs and working with 10 independent delivery companies which hired more than 150 drivers.

Last year Amazon also announced plans to create another 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over the next two years, taking the retail giant's total permanent workforce in the country to more than 5,000 by 2022.

Stefano Perego, vice president of Amazon's fulfilment centre operations in Europe, said: "We are delighted to be opening our first fulfilment centre in Dublin, enabling us to provide faster delivery times for customers across Ireland.

"We are excited to be creating 500 new permanent roles, which offer competitive wages, excellent benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment for our employees."

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Amazon says it has invested more than $11.5bn globally and introduced more than 150 new safety measures to help keep its employees safe.

An Amazon spokesperson said it is holding one of the biggest free virtual training and recruiting events in the UK. Amazon Career Day will take place on September 16 and job seekers are able to register at amazoncareerday.com