Antrim company to create 250 jobs after planning secured for £10m factory

A CGI of how the new £10m JANS Group factory in Antrim could look

A manufacturing firm is set to create more than 200 jobs after securing planning permission for a £10m factory in Antrim.

JANS Group’s new 121,836 sq ft building on its site on Caulside Drive will have two storeys, comprise of factory and office space, and will be used to specialise in the manufacturing of luxury lodges and modular buildings.

Acting as a sister factory to its main facility, the investment will create around 250 jobs once operational, 100 of which will be in construction.

Sinn Féin South Antrim representative Declan Kearney has welcomed the news and said “this major investment will add significantly to our local Antrim economy, creating up to 100 construction jobs and leading to approximately 250 additional jobs for the Antrim area”.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, alderman Stephen Ross, added: "JANS Group is a great asset to our local community. Setting up business in Antrim in 2019, I have seen first-hand how this forward-thinking company, led by chief executive Ronan Hamill and with his vision for growth, has progressed, alongside the development of its existing products range.

"This £10m investment and the creation of 250 jobs will form part of the Council's ambitious plans to secure £1bn investment to our Borough and the creation of 2,500 highly paid jobs by 2025."

JANS Group was established in 2019, initially as JANS Composites, and has since launched ETRUX, JANS Modular and JANS Lifestyle.

Ronan Hamill, chief executive of JANS Group, added: "Any major planning application can be very complex but at the JANS Group we have been very thankful for the speediness of this application, and its subsequent approval by the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

"A strategic location, with the right access to infrastructure is key when considering an advanced manufacturing firm, and with our sights firmly on future orders, particularly in the luxury lodge and modular building market, this additional capacity will be welcomed in the years ahead."