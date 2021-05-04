Auction house creating 40 jobs with Northern Ireland expansion

The UK’s largest online auction house is expanding into Northern and creating 40 jobs after it acquired an old Wrightbus site outside Ballymena.

Family-run John Pye Auctions sells consumer products and liquidation stock from UK retailers such as John Lewis, DFS and Halfords.

Its existing stock includes electronics, domestic appliances and household furniture from BrightHouse, a rent-to-own company now in administration.

John Pye Auctions said the move into Northern Ireland would make it the biggest local commercial auction house.

It has bought the Metallix building, which the Wright family put up for sale in 2019.

The company said it had held more than 1,300 online auctions last year, with customers making savings of up to 80%.

Managing director Adam Pye said: "We are delighted to be opening in Northern Ireland, offering the country a new type of auction with the same great volume and variety, all under one roof, as we provide across our wider UK network.

"The kind, warm welcome we have received is a great testament to the local community.

"We are looking forward to not only offering weekly value offerings through our auctions, creating employment and opportunities in the area, but also supporting community efforts.

"We are a family business with strong roots and a proud history of championing the local communities our sites are based in."

Ballymena site manager Mike Le Grys said the firm had been helping clients with EU import and export rules after Brexit.

He said stock was drawn from seasonal clearances, store closures, failed deliveries and customer returns.

"We work on many high-profile administrations and bankruptcies, having recently being appointed by the liquidators for BrightHouse Stores," he added.

"We are looking forward to welcoming more savvy savers to our auctions."

John Pye also holds property and luxury assets online auctions, even selling seized vehicles, boats and planes.

In August 2019, before Wrights Group went into administration, members of the Wright family put its Metallix and composite buildings on the market through estate agents OKT.

The Metallix building had an asking price of £1.2m and the composites site a price tag of £1.7m. The latter was sold to Northern Health Trust.

Selling agent Brian Turtle, of OKT, said demand was strong for industry buildings.

"There is almost nothing vacant in the industrial sector and, indeed, a real scarcity of space, especially in Belfast, Lisburn and mid-Ulster," he added.