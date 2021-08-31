Australian drill manufacturer Tribe Technology to create 120 jobs in Mallusk

The new jobs will be created in Mallusk

An Australian drill rig manufacturer is to create 120 jobs in the Northern Ireland manufacturing sector.

Tribe Technology announced they are opening a new design and manufacturing facility at Enterprise Way in Mallusk.

The company, based in Perth, sells autonomous drill rigs to be used in the minerals industry.

The engineering jobs will be created over the next five years, with the investment by the company hoping to generate £3 million in annual salaries to the local economy.

The jobs have also been supported with funds from Invest Northern Ireland, who offered £984,000 of support towards 82 of the new jobs.

The company said the new drilling system will be manufactured in Belfast before being shipped to customers in Australia.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons visited the site on Tuesday as the company revealed the good news for the sector.

“Northern Ireland has a diverse advanced manufacturing and engineering sector which, in recent years, has grown almost three times faster than the rest of the UK,” said Mr Lyons.

“Tribe Technology plans to create 120 new engineering jobs over the next five years. These roles offer the opportunity to be involved in developing and manufacturing innovative new drilling systems, as well as attractive salaries.

“The work it plans to do here in Northern Ireland is highly innovative – designing and manufacturing a new, smart autonomous drilling system for the mineral industry.”

Charlie King, Managing Director of Tribe Technology, is a Northern Ireland native, originally from Crossgar.

“I have spent more than a decade working in the contract drilling industry in Australia. We identified the opportunity to develop an innovative new product which will revolutionise the drill rig industry for the global minerals industry,” he said.

“This new drilling system will be manufactured in our new Belfast manufacturing facility here at Enterprise Way, Mallusk, and then shipped to our first customers in Western Australia and later globally.

“We took to decision to locate the manufacturing in Northern Ireland as there is a wealth of heavy manufacturing industrial expertise here.

“It is great to finally see the new factory up and running and work well underway to manufacturing these new rigs. Even though we are just getting started we have already recruited 14 people to the team.

“The market demand for our technology has been outstanding and we look forward to ramping up to full production capacity ahead of schedule.”