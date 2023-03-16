Belfast brand agency to create 15 new roles

A Northern Ireland brand and advertising agency has announced plans to create 15 new roles over the next nine months after gaining £1.4m in new contracts.

Belfast-based Mammoth currently employs over 80 members of staff, and plans to add client services managers, designers, developers, animators and social media executives.

The roles are based mainly in the company’s NI headquarters with some roles in its Brixton office in London.

Mammoth delivers advertising campaigns and rebrand programmes for a range of sectors including technology, large corporates and universities.

Clients include The Rory McIlroy Foundation and Ed Sheeran’s global guitar brand created with Lowden.

Mammoth head of people Melissa Loughran said: “Ironically our greatest period of growth came during the pandemic and the last few years have been transformational for Mammoth.

“In March 2020 we had 50 staff, now we have 85 and our latest recruitment drive is set to bring our headcount to 100. We have some of the best talent in the creative industry and as the largest agency resource in Northern Ireland, we are able to take on large scale clients in any region.”

The firm has created an Education Services division, headed by Jamie Armstrong. It recently added the UK Top 10 University of Birmingham to the growing list of universities it services across Great Britain and Ireland, including Queen’s University, Ulster University and University of Galway.

Jeremy Poots, joint managing partner of Mammoth, said: “We have over 20 years’ experience delivering commercially-driven brand transformation programmes to support the growth of our clients.

“And over the last two years in particular we have experienced a rapid growth in our business thanks to significant contract wins in GB and EU, including £1.4m over the last quarter, mirrored by continued investment in our people.

“This has given us commercial momentum to continue this growth trajectory in the months and years ahead.”