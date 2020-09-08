Belfast salon shuts permanently after three-month Covid lockdown decimates business

A Belfast hairdresser has said his salon is shutting after a three-month Covid-19 lockdown decimated his business.

Bill Harris intends to close his current Hill Street premises, in the city's Cathedral Quarter this weekend.

Plans for Bill Harris Hairdressing to cease trading first emerged on social media around noon yesterday, prompting hundreds of messages of support from far and wide.

Mr Harris told the Belfast Telegraph that he was disappointed it had come to this.

"We are closing," confirmed Mr Harris.

"I've been at Hill Street for 10 years but in the city for 47 years.

"It is sad - but I don't want to sensationalise it."

A lengthy post on Facebook indicates that this Saturday will be the salon's last day of trading, although clients were given assurances that appointments will be honoured over the coming days.

"Hey everyone, it comes with great difficulty and sadness to tell you all that after 10 years of trade we will be closing our doors for good after this Saturday, September 12," the message read.

"This has been no easy decision but the loss of trade from being closed for three months during lockdown has left us with no other choice as a business.

"All appointments this week will be taken as usual."

The Facebook post promised that "the team will be contacting those with future appointments to either hand out the numbers of the stylists and colour technicians those of you are booked in with so that you can follow them where they themselves set up".

People were also told that the hairdressers affected by the salon's closure will not be hanging up their scissors forever.

"We will all still be working but not as this business and most likely in different places," it said.

"By all means contact either our Facebook or call and check that we have your number so that appointments can be honoured or rearranged."

There was an apology "for all inconvenience this creates for our customers" and an admission that "the news has come to ourselves quite suddenly".

The team said it "would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers and staff over the years for making this a great place to work and for the good times along the way".

"We would also like to thank business owner Maire Henderson for all of her hard work over the years and for putting up with the headaches managing us," they said.

"Keep an eye on our future posts for more details.

"It's been a pleasure doing business with you all and I'm sure we'll see you again in the future! Bill and Ben X."

Hundreds of people reacted to the news on Facebook and over 125 comments were left within three hours of the post appearing. Karen Ireland said: "Awh Bill the end of an era and a real loss!! Best wishes to you and your family on what comes next xx."

Yvonne Smyth revealed that she had heard the news from the other side of the world.

"Intergenerational hairstylist [for] the Smyth females," she wrote. "Heard of the sad news via Australia... both in deep shock. Bill, you had faith in the Cathedral Quarter, and we have faith in you.

"Know like the phoenix, you'll rise stronger and better from this. Good luck to all the staff, they've learnt from the Master!"

John Magill added: "So sorry to hear this Bill. Blessing always. And for all your kindness to my mum. Take care."