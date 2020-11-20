Belfast shipyard Harland & Wolff hopes to gain from £16.5bn defence spending

Shipyard insists it's in pole position as Boris Johnson aims to restore UK to 'foremost naval power'

The owner of Harland & Wolff has welcomed the Prime Minister's pledge to spend another £16.5bn on defence as Boris Johnson vowed to restore Britain as "the foremost naval power in Europe".

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said he hoped the announcement would help secure and create new jobs in Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson said the extra spending would "spur a renaissance of British shipbuilding across the UK, in Glasgow and south Belfast, Appledore and Birkenhead".

"Guaranteed jobs and illuminating the benefits of the Union in the white light of the arc-welders' torch.

"If there is one policy which strengthens the UK in every possible sense it is building more ships for the Royal Navy."

Mr Johnson said his pledge could help create 10,000 jobs a year.

The mention of Belfast and Appledore refers to the Harland & Wolff shipyards in Belfast and England. InfraStrata plc acquired Harland & Wolff out of administration last year, later acquiring Appledore and renaming it H&W Appledore. H&W in Belfast employs around 80 people.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken (Brian Lawless/PA)

InfraStrata plc chief executive John Wood said: "We very much welcome the Prime Minister's announcement today to increase defence spending.... when we acquired both the Belfast and Appledore shipyards, we set out a vision to unlock the potential of these two critical and strategic facilities.

"The H&W Group is determined to making the most of this increased defence budget and commitment to UK naval power."

He said the company hoped to benefit from a requirement for new Royal Navy frigates, including eight Type 26, five Type 31 and research vessels.

He said Harland & Wolff was well-placed in the running for the Fleet Solid Support Warship programme, which is worth around £1.5bn. Last month the Ministry of Defence confirmed that three warships would be required, with most of the work to be done in the UK.

H&W joined forces with Spanish shipyard Navantia to form Team Resolute to bid for FSS work.

Mr Wood added: "As a significant stakeholder in Team Resolute, H&W, unlike the current duopoly of defence primes, has the capacity and capability to deliver on this programme on time (or ahead of time) and on budget.

"Whilst we are friendly disruptors, we will continue to work alongside competitors to secure the best outcome for British shipbuilding and future generations of school and university leavers."

Mr Aiken said: "This very important commitment to the security of our nation and also our allies allows the UK to start preparing for the very uncertain world in which we now live.

"We also hope with the expansion in the Royal Navy shipbuilding program, the commitment to unmanned air vehicles for the RAF, the expansion of cyber and space capabilities and enhancements to the Army, that there will be a direct impact on increasing job security and creation in NI."

For Northern Ireland people in the armed forces, "the expansion and modernisation of our forces will allow them to fight and win against even the strongest adversaries, helping immeasurably to defend our nation and way of life".