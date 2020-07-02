Belfast tech firm AquaQ Analytics doubles workforce with 123 new jobs

A Belfast ‘big data’ tech company is doubling its workforce as it creates over 120 new jobs in a £8.3m investment.

AquaQ Analytics specialises in analysing data, and has major clients in industries such as data mining and data analytics.

Once filled, the 123 jobs will contribute total salaries of £3.2m, equating to an average salary of £26,000 per role.

The investment in the new jobs — 35 of which have already been filled — has been backed by economic development agency Invest NI.

Jonny Press, chief technology officer at AquaQ Analytics, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our Belfast team and have invested in new premises to support this growth, which we hope to move into when the time is right.

“These jobs will enable us to broaden the skill set across our team, increase the global reach of our business and meet the needs of our growing client base.

“The area of Big Data technology is something that we recognise will be of great importance to the wider tech sector, particularly as companies look at new ways to innovate due to Covid-19. As part of this, we are excited to be involved in the Girona collaborative growth programme supported by Invest NI, and bring our Big Data expertise to NI’s first smart micro-grid energy project.”

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the reinvestment by the company was welcome news and reflected the importance of the digital sector in the drive to deliver higher-paid jobs.

“Big Data is a rapidly growing area of Northern Ireland’s tech sector.

“It is important to utilise and optimise data to obtain valuable business information that will help to revive industry sectors like hospitality and tourism following Covid-19.

“The company’s expansion with 123 new jobs will double its workforce, and help it to strengthen its position in export markets and diversify into new sectors.

“Once all are in place, the jobs will contribute over £3.2m of annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Roles still to be filled include software engineers and data and business analysts. The company said it’s looking for both graduates and experienced people. All staff are working from home. The company has received support of £861,000 from Invest NI.

Brian Dolaghan, executive director of business and sector development at Invest NI, sad: “We have a long standing relationship with AquaQ Analytics and are pleased to continue supporting the company as it strengthens its presence in Northern Ireland.

“Since establishing in Northern Ireland back in 2011, we worked with the company to support its growth.

“Our support has helped them create new jobs, invest in skills development and export markets which has resulted in AquaQ Analytics winning numerous contracts in global markets.

“It is this exact partnership approach which is catapulting the company forward and I look forward to seeing where this expansion takes it in the future.”

Company clients include investment banks and hedge funds.

Staff largely work from Belfast, which the company describes as a “near shore operating model”.

However, staff have also been based overseas on client sites, in locations including Hong Kong.