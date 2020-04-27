Belfast Telegraph owner Mediahuis buys Luxembourg media group

Mediahuis has announced the purchase of Luxembourg's largest media group Saint-Paul Luxembourg.

Saint-Paul Luxembourg publishes a number of titles including the Luxembourg Times, Télécran, and Luxembourg's oldest newspaper, Luxemburger Wort.

Belgian-headquartered Mediahuis bought the company from Lafayette, which manages the assets of the Archdiocese of Luxembourg and is the parent company behind the Saint-Paul Luxembourg media firm.

Going forward Lafayette will hold a minority stake in Mediahuis.

In a statement Mediahuis said the acquisition will enable Saint-Paul Luxembourg to speed up its digital transformation and to develop new products and services, while making full use of the expertise and scale offered by Mediahuis.

Gert Ysebaert, chief executive of Mediahuis group, said: "The mix of nationalities and cultures, combined with a prosperous and innovative business climate, make the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg an interesting geographical expansion for our group.

"Mediahuis unconditionally believes in the power of strong and independent journalism," he added.

Mediahuis is now one of the leading media groups in each of Belgium, the Netherlands, Northern Ireland and the Republic – with a range of national and regional print and online titles in all those markets.

As well as the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, its titles include the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Sunday World and regional papers including the Kerryman.