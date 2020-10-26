Belfast's job vacancies drop by half

There are fewer than half the job vacancies in Belfast compared to this time last year, new research suggests. (Philip Toscano/PA)

Deserted high streets and city centres are hampering Britain's jobs recovery, the Centre for Cities found.

Urban areas in Scotland and south England are bearing the steepest declines in vacancies.

The think tank, and jobs site Indeed, found that seven months after the nationwide lockdown was imposed, job vacancies have failed to return to pre-Covid levels in all 63 towns and cities analysed.

Aberdeen recorded the steepest fall with a 75% year-on-year decline, followed by Edinburgh (57%), then Belfast and the West Sussex town of Crawley (both 55%). The rise in people working from home has dried up demand for local services in big cities, it was indicated.

While no area of the country or sector has escaped the labour market crisis, those where high street footfall returned to normal more quickly, such as Birkenhead, Chatham and Hull, have seen a faster recovery in job vacancies, the report said.