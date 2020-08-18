Bombardier cutting up to 95 jobs in Northern Ireland weeks after huge workforce reduction

Bombardier is cutting up to 95 jobs in Northern Ireland due to what it says are the "extraordinary" challenges caused by coronavirus.

It says that "an additional 95 Bombardier core employee jobs in Northern Ireland are at risk of redundancy".

It comes just two months after it announced the loss of up to 600 roles here.

In June the firm said, following a wider global announcement of 2,500 losses across the firm, around 400 “core employee” jobs are now at risk of redundancy.

It's understood the losses include 400 core staff and a further 200 temporary roles are at risk.

"Following our June announcement of a workforce reduction as a result of extraordinary industry interruptions and challenges caused by Covid-19, we have completed another review of our Belfast requirements for all our aircraft programmes," a spokesman said.

"In light of additional softening of market demand for the remainder of this year and through 2021, we regret to confirm that we must make a further downward adjustment to our workforce levels.

"An additional 95 Bombardier core employee jobs in Northern Ireland are at risk of redundancy. The company will be lodging a formal HR1 redundancy notice with the Department for the Economy, following which there will be a 30-day consultation period when we will explore every opportunity to mitigate the number of redundancies.

"We deeply regret the impact this will have on our workforce and their families, but it is essential we align our business with current market realities to ensure we have a sustainable long-term future."