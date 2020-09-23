Bombardier NI sale uncertain amid coronavirus impact on aerospace industry

THE US aerospace giant due to buy Bombardier in Northern Ireland has said the deal is now looking uncertain as the impact of Covid-19 continues to weigh on the industry.

The collapse of the deal would be a major blow to the economy in NI - which Economy Minister Diane Dodds has said is in a “perilous” state.

Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita was to close the $0.5bn deal to buy Bombardier, which has up to 3,000 staff here, at the end of next month.

But Spirit, which relies on stricken manufacturers like Boeing for its business, said it can no longer give assurances that the deal will go through.

The development was first reported by industry website FlightGlobal.

A spokesman at Bombardier's headquarters in Montreal, Canada, said: "One should not draw premature conclusions about the future of the discussions. It is true that there are still closing conditions to be met to complete the transaction but we’ve been saying for the last couple of weeks that parties are working to resolve them over the fall, which is exactly what we are doing."

Since the pandemic the industry worldwide has been hit by bans on foreign travel which have led to the grounding of aircraft and a collapse in demand for new craft. The boss of manufacturer Airbus has also warned that it’s in danger of collapse.

In a regulatory filing yesterday, Spirit said that “there can be no assurances” that conditions will be in place to go ahead with the deal.

The Bombardier deal’s conditions, “some of which remain outstanding”, include terms related to “material adverse change” to the Bombardier commercial aerospace businesses.

Other conditions relate to “legal impediments” and “third-party consents”, says Spirit’s regulatory filing.

The first and deputy first minister last week called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set up a taskforce to protect the aerospace sector.

Around 2,000 manufacturing and aviation-related jobs have been lost in Northern Ireland since the start of the year, with 600 jobs already lost so far this year in Bombardier. Aircraft seat manufacturers Thompson Aero in Portadown and Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel have also cut jobs.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of European manufacturer Airbus has warned that the company is in danger of collapse.

According to The Times, chief executive Guillaume Faruy told the French media: “The crisis is existential. Our life as a business is potentially at risk if we don’t take the right measures.”

Airbus makes the A220, the narrow-bodied passenger jet which started out as Bombardier’s C-Series. The wings of the A220 are made in Belfast.