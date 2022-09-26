Buy-in-bulk supermarket set to open new store in west Belfast, creating 40 jobs

Retailer The Food Warehouse, which is part of the Iceland Foods Group, has announced it's opening a new store in west Belfast, creating up to 40 new jobs.

The store at Westwood Retail Park is the bulk grocer’s second supermarket in Northern Ireland and part of a wider £1.4m investment. It already employs around 800 people here.

The Food Warehouse opened its first store in Northern Ireland in 2020 at Longwood Retail Park in Newtownabbey. It now has more than 150 stores across the UK and Ireland.

The new outlet will occupy a 16,300-square-foot double unit in the retail park and will sell the same product lines as Iceland. Customers can also buy in bulk and, unlike cash-and-carries, don’t have to become members.

Ron Metcalfe, managing director of The Food Warehouse Ireland, said: “Following the success of our launch into the Northern Ireland market with the first Food Warehouse in 2020, we’re thrilled to be opening our second store here at Westwood Retail Park in West Belfast.

“Throughout the pandemic and its subsequent recovery, we’ve seen strong demand in a very competitive market and we believe that shoppers will welcome the innovative offering at our new store, particularly in a challenging economic environment with the current cost-of-living crisis.”

The Food Warehouse sells more than 3,000 product lines, including fresh, frozen and ambient produce, as well as homeware. It will also sell Northern Irish brands such as Mash Direct, Dale Farm, Irwin’s and Tayto.

Mr Metcalfe added: “Trading conditions for small businesses are increasingly challenging. With margins being stretched, we believe that local businesses and the general public will benefit from our bulk offering, which offers savings on a wide range of favourite brands at unbeatable prices.

“We are committed to offering a new shopping experience for everyone, as well as strengthening relationships further with local Northern Irish suppliers. I’d also like to welcome old and new customers from the local community, as well as our new colleagues who will be working in the store.”

Store manager Paul McTasney said the investment demonstrated the company’s commitment to Northern Ireland.

The new store opens on October 11.