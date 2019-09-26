Caterpillar: Fears 100 jobs could go at west Belfast base

There are fears for 100 jobs at Caterpillar in west Belfast.

There are fears for the future of around 100 jobs at Caterpillar's financial services centre in west Belfast.

The BBC has reported that the jobs are at risk due to the company outsourcing its global finance operations.

Staff in Belfast were told of the news on Thursday and it is understood that they were informed redundancy packages would be on offer.

Caterpillar is transferring work performed at its west Belfast base to outsourcing firm Accenture, which has a longstanding relationship with the company.

Accenture does not currently have a finance operations base in Northern Ireland.

"The company informed employees of its decision to move to a global process model and partner with Accenture for the delivery of select finance and accounting activities," a Caterpillar spokesperson told the BBC.

"This partnership will lead to a transition of work currently performed at multiple Caterpillar finance operation locations to multiple Accenture finance operation locations."

Alongside the finance centre set up in Belfast in 2005, Caterpillar also has a manufacturing facility in Larne.

Caterpillar closed its Monkstown facility outside Belfast in 2016, with up to 250 staff affected by the phased closure.