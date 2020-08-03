CCU Credit Union expands to open fifth branch

One of the largest Credit Unions in Ireland will expand with the opening of a new Bangor branch this week.

CCU Credit Union will launch on Abbey Street close to Bangor bus and train station, the same office as the former Bangor Credit Union from this Wednesday (August 5), offering a series of added benefits for members.

CCU Credit Union chief executive Ruth Clarke said: "We have four branches in Belfast and the opening of our new fifth branch in Bangor is a statement of our popularity and our continued growth among people who want to save, access loans with a very low interest rate, and take advantage of our full range of banking services.

"CCU Credit Union now serves over 20,000 members, and in the last financial year we issued loans totalling £11,264,592 to our members in the local community.

"Our new Bangor branch welcomes our existing members and new members. All members of the former Bangor Credit Union will automatically transfer over and become members of CCU Credit Union, and we are encouraging applications for new members."

She said the not for profit financial co-operative will help in the midst of the severe economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our purpose is to help our members with their day to day financial needs through regular savings and fair and affordable access to loans, together with a full range of banking services."