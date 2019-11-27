Clothing chain Jaeger to open shop in Belfast

Retailer Jaeger is opening a new store in Belfast’s Victoria Square Shopping Centre two years after going into administration.

The high-end womenswear brand, which has been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, previously shut down a store in Belfast’s Arthur Street but will reopen in Victoria Square tomorrow.

Following its administration, the Jaeger brand was sold to retail billionaire Philip Day, who heads up Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM).

There is also a Jaeger outlet in Banbridge’s Boulevard retail park.

Last year, EWM said it planned to triple its UK-wide store estate from nine to 30 by the end of this year.

Speaking last year, Lauren Day, EWM’s group development director told Drapers magazine that it had been looking at locations where Jaeger used to trad well in the past.

She said: “It’s quite an aggressive strategy but they have to be the right stores in the right locations. We won’t open for the sake of it – at the end of the day, they have to be profitable.”

Victoria Square has seen a series of recent openings, including a pop-up store from artist Terry Bradley and another temporary store from shirt retailer Smyth & Gibson.

And upmarket beauty chain L’Occitane has opened a long-term store after relocating from Ann Street in the city centre.

Meanwhile, work is continuing at Victoria Square’s flagship House of Fraser to turn the third floor into Flannels – the upmarket department store brand belonging to HoF owner Mike Ashley. Designer retailer Cruise is moving out of its existing store in Victoria Square into the Flannels premises.