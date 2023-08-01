Co Antrim firm’s new £350,000 logistics hub to create 20 jobs

A logistics specialist is moving to new 80,000 sq ft premises as part of a £350,000 investment.

Ballymena-based UDS Group is also planning to add around 20 people to its staff headcount in the next 24 months.

Its move to a new base at The Logistics Building in the Galgorm Industrial Estate follows a period of significant growth in recent years.

The investment also includes a trailer fleet for UDS Freight and establishment of UDS Clearances and UDS Warehousing within the group.

Chris Hutchinson, managing director, UDS Group, said: “The investment in our new logistics hub at Galgorm will enable the group to continue its growth strategy, whilst delivering outstanding results for our existing client base as well as seeking to tap into the growing e-commerce and e-fulfilment sectors.

“Our new site will ensure our customer base has access to high quality warehousing facilities, road freight transport across Ireland, UK and Europe, as well as all of the necessary clearance/customs requirements needed to enable goods to move seamlessly across borders.”

The new letting was managed by commercial real estate agency CBRE NI on behalf of the landlord Heron Property Ltd.

Paul Mulholland, property director at Heron Property Ltd, said: “As Northern Ireland’s leading commercial and industrial property developer, we aim to provide high quality, bespoke commercial solutions to deal with specific end user requirements. We are delighted to welcome UDS Group as the latest tenant at Galgorm Industrial Estate.”

Lisa McAteer, senior director at CBRE NI, said: “As we indicated in our Q2 2023 quarterly report, whilst the market has been hindered by a lack of supply, demand remains strong for good quality warehouse space.

“We have seen considerable interest in large new build warehouses, particularly for food distribution and manufacturing, which we believe is largely being driven by Northern Ireland’s unique access to both the UK and single markets.”