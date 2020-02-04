Co Antrim payroll firm creates 20 positions in £1m investment

Co Antrim payroll firm Payescape will create 20 new jobs following a £1m investment.

The Ballymoney firm uses cloud-based technology to provide customised online payroll and HR services to businesses in the UK and Ireland.

It's now creating jobs in customer service, implementation and sales with the backing of £144,000 from economic development agency Invest NI.

Company founder John Borland said payroll was "a key function" for business. He said the expanding team would enable it to focus on opportunities in Great Britain.