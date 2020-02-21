Coleraine jobs boost as Maine Surface Finishing creates 155 positions in £9.5m expansion

The company provides powder coating, wet paint spraying and in-house fabrication across its four factories in Coleraine, Dunloy, Garvagh and Magherafelt.

Roles to be recruited include highly skilled engineers, fabricators, welders and administrative roles at the company’s premises in Wattstown Business Park in Coleraine, an Invest NI-owned industrial park.

Invest NI has provided £1.5m to the company for the jobs and to purchase new equipment.

Forty of the 155 jobs are already in place and the other 115 staff will be recruited over the next two years.

The new jobs will contribute almost £3.8m in annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy, the Department for the Economy said .

Adrian Dixon, director of Maine Surface Finishing, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our operations in Coleraine and working with Invest NI to support 155 jobs for the local economy.

"Our investment will include the purchasing of state of the art equipment, the development of two new units in Wattstown Business Park and the introduction of a new ICT system so we can effectively manage projected growth.

"Whilst we already have a strong position supplying many of Northern Ireland’s original equipment manufacturers, this investment will enable us to improve our efficiency, ramp up production and pursue identified opportunities in GB and ROI."

It is extremely positive news for Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry. Diane Dodds

Economy Minister Diane Dodds described it a "significant investment" marking an exciting development in the company’s 20 year history.

"It is extremely positive news for Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry," she said.

Mrs Dodds continued: “The investment is testament to Maine Surface Finishing’s commitment to the Coleraine area. It will also strengthen the company’s position as an important player within Northern Ireland’s materials handling sector, providing key supply chain services to some of our leading exporters.”

Invest Northern Ireland has had a long-standing relationship with the company, having provided advice, guidance and financial support.

Kevin Holland, Invest NI’s chief executive said: “We are pleased to be supporting Maine Surface Finishing to create over 150 jobs in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

"The company’s strategic focus on innovation is allowing it to make its largest investment to date, expand its customer base and significantly increase its turnover."