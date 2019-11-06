Contractor appointed for new £208m Belfast Transport Hub

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, and Leo Martin, Graham civil engineering managing director at the site of the Belfast Transport Hub with a copy of the masterplan.

Work on a new £208m Belfast Transport Hub is set to begin after Northern Ireland construction firm Graham was selected as the contractor.

Translink’s new proposed development is set to replace the Europa Bus Centre and Great Victoria Street train station complex.

The public transport provider said the "flagship project" will enhance connectivity, transforming the eight-hectare city centre site while offering high quality integrated transport hub for bus, coach and rail links.

The hub will include a public area concourse, 26 bus stands, eight railway platforms and a new public square.

"It will be a key driver of social, economic and environmental wellbeing for Belfast and Northern Ireland and will be at the heart of an exciting new city neighbourhood called ‘Weavers Cross’ with imaginative mixed-use development proposals," Translink said.

Graham will work over the coming 18 months to prepare the site for construction to begin in 2021 with work scheduled to take five years.

It is estimated the project could support up to 400 jobs during construction, with 100 jobs generated in the initial phase. Employment opportunities will be developed through Belfast City Council’s Construction Employment Academy.

Retail NI, which represents independent retailers, welcomed the announcement, stating it would reduce congestion for shoppers and tourists to get access to shops.

“It will also act as a much needed catalyst for regeneration in that part of the city centre," said chief executive Glyn Roberts.

Artist impression of the new Belfast Transport Hub which will be situated on Translink property near the current Europa Buscentre and Great Victoria Street Stations.

Leo Martin, Graham civil engineering managing director, said the firm was delighted to be selected for the work. It previously worked with Translink on a train maintenance facility at Adelaide Depot and the new Portrush Train Station.

“Graham has a proven track record in the successful delivery of transformational civil engineering projects similar to the Belfast Transport Hub," he said. "Our highly skilled teams are renowned across the UK and Ireland for the very highest standards of work, professionalism and technical expertise."

Chris Conway, Translink Group chief executive, said the announcement marked an important milestone for the project.

"These site preparation works will include site clearance, utility diversions, ecology surveys, ground remediation and watercourse and drainage activities," he said.

"This will ensure the site is ready for the main build phase in 2021, and that construction teams and materials are able to enter and begin work safely and efficiently.

“We are looking forward to working with Graham to start the delivery of this exciting world-class facility."