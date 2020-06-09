Coronavirus: Belfast and New York business leaders to discuss post-Covid recovery

A yearly conference celebrating links between Belfast and New York is to be held online for the first time.

The New York-New Belfast event is now in its 11th year and is usually held over three days in New York City.

This weekend, senior leadership from a range of sectors in both cities will hold virtual discussions on how to help the economy in both cities recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Among the leaders taking part from Northern Ireland will be Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Finance Minister Conor Murphy, along with Belfast Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey.

Delegates from New York will include Bill Mulrow, who chairs the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board.

Mr McCoubrey, who will be addressing delegates, said: "The New York New Belfast Rebuilding Journey conference will provide an important opportunity to strengthen the social and economic connections between Belfast and New York at this challenging time.

"As our cities work to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's vital that we share our approaches, plans and insights to support one another.

"We continue to pitch Belfast globally as a great place to live, work, visit and invest.

"Our economy has grown significantly in the last five years - we've seen a host of global corporations set up and expand here - and we've become a hub for Fintech and cyber security," the Lord Mayor added.