Coronavirus: Hundreds of Quinn staff are furloughed or temporarily laid off

Around 600 staff at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) on the Fermanagh border have been granted leave of absence or laid off temporarily as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company directors are also to take a 50% pay cut to stave off the effects of the health crisis on the business.

Employees at Quinn Packaging - which supplies packaging to the food sector and is therefore deemed an essential business - and a small number of employees who are able to work from home are unaffected.

QIH, which manufactures building products and consumer packaging, employs about 830 people in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, and Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

In a statement last night the company said: "Following announcements by the Irish and UK Governments last week regarding new restrictions designed to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, QIH has closed and/or substantially scaled back all operations that require physical attendance at work and which were not included in the published list of essential business.

"As a result, staff of impacted facilities (approximately 600 staff) will be furloughed or placed on temporary lay-off and paid in accordance with the relevant Government support scheme applicable to their roles.

"QIH recognises this is a very challenging disruption for staff and their families but it is necessary and unavoidable if we are to protect one another from this global pandemic and safeguard the lives of the most vulnerable in our community.

"All QIH directors are also taking take a 50% reduction in salary at this time.

"Given packaging is a key supply chain provider to the food sector, Quinn Packaging is not impacted, and will continue to operate, adhering to all best practice hygiene and physical distancing guidelines designed to safeguard our staff, customers and the broader community."

Last year one of QIH's directors, Kevin Lunney, was abducted and left with life-changing injuries as part of an ongoing campaign of violence and threats against the company's executives.

The business was founded many years ago by Northern Ireland businessman Sean Quinn, who went bankrupt in 2012.

The current company consists of the former Construction Industry Supply and Packaging businesses of the Quinn Group, which were acquired by a consortium of local businessmen from Aventas group in 2014 for €98m.