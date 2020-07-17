Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths but 19 new cases confirmed

Death toll remains at 556Scroll down to read Friday's blog

No further deaths and 19 new cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health.

The death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

Out of the 1,256 individuals tested, 19 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed.

The majority of the new cases are in the Coleraine and Derry council areas.

Eight patients with Covid-19 are now in hospital, with one person in intensive care.

There are nine active outbreaks in care homes.

The figures come after the Belfast Telegraph reported the cause of a spike in cases in the Limavady area was a karaoke party at a house.

It is believed partygoers followed social distancing guidelines, but it is thought the virus was transmitted by the microphone being passed around.

Also as the debate about wearing face mask intensifies, Fionola Meredith argues that If you're going to declare them mandatory, they should be free to all.

