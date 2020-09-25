Crucial skills 'could be lost' in Chancellor's economic plan

Mixed reaction to recovery scheme that aims to preserve 'viable jobs' by paying 22% of wages

The Chancellor's winter economic plan risks the loss of skills in the tourism sector as it faces a longer road to recovery than others, it has been claimed.

Rishi Sunak described the jobs support scheme - which replaces the £40bn furlough scheme - as a move which preserve "viable" jobs.

But the head of one business body said the scheme, which will involve government paying 22% of wages, sounded "complex".

Mr Sunak said that to qualify for the JSS, an employee must be doing at least one third of their normal hours - for which they would be paid as normal by their employer.

He said: "The government, together with employers, will then increase those people's wages covering two-thirds of the pay they have lost by reducing their working hours."

Mr Sunak also announced an extension of the self-employed income support scheme, which recently made a second grant to 56,000 people here. However, the new grant is given at just 20% of trading profits - instead of 80% and 70% for the first and second grants.

Mr Sunak also revealed a two-month extension of a Vat cut for hospitality and tourism and an extension of the repayment period for emergency loans to business. He said: "We need to create new opportunities and allow the economy to move forward and that means supporting people to be in viable jobs which provide genuine security."

At the end of July, the jobs of around 102,000 people here were being kept alive by the furlough scheme - of which 78,000 people were on full-time furlough.

Joanne Stuart, head of the NI Tourism Alliance, said that while some jobs in tourism were not viable at the moment, they would be in future.

Joanne Stuart of NI Tourism Alliance

She said: "The lack of support will mean the loss of vital skills for industries like tourism which will rebound, but are facing into one of the worst winter periods we have ever seen.

"Covid-19 struck just as we were moving into the spring/summer season. Reserves were low and income fell to zero overnight. With three to four months of closure, around £300m in visitor spend was lost."

She said making sure they were Covid secure had resulted in shrinking capacity at businesses - with capacity cut to 30% at some visitor attractions.

"We are now heading into the quietest part of any season, and the financial viability of a lot of businesses is very fragile.

"We estimate that around 20% of the NI total of furloughed jobs are in the tourism related sectors and we believe that the Job Support Scheme will not provide the level of support that businesses would need to protect those jobs."

Finance Minister Conor Murphy gave the scheme a cautious welcome but said he would be raising some "difficulties" with it. Economy Minister Diane Dodds welcomed the extension of 5% Vat for tourism and hospitality.

"Given the changing picture around the prevalence of the virus, it was also important that the UK Government acted to provide more time to businesses around loan repayment," she said.

"The extension of the Self Employed Income Support Scheme with additional grant payments is welcome to an extent, but falls short of what I have been calling for as it is at a level noticeably lower than before.

"In relation to the job support scheme, I have always been clear that to have ended the furlough and the self-employed scheme without putting any UK-wide support in its place would have been disastrous for the NI economy.

"While the Chancellor did not extend the furlough scheme he has introduced a replacement scheme with a new approach and from November the UK Government, along with employers, will top up workers' wages, covering up to two-thirds of their hours not worked.

"I will, however, need to look very closely at the detail of this new scheme to gauge how it will work for employers and workers, particularly those in sectors still trading at very low levels with many workers still on furlough."

Ian Henry, president of the NI Chamber, said the Chancellor's plan was a welcome response which protected livelihoods and would ease cash pressures faced by firms as they face a tough winter.

"The new Jobs Support Scheme has the potential to help many companies hold on to valued, skilled employees - however it looks like a complex system and businesses will be eager to see the detail first and then consider whether and how they will be able to use the scheme."