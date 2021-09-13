Cyber security company to create 10 new jobs with new Belfast office

Senior PSNI and National Cyber Security Centre officer Dougie Grant will take up position as Managing Director in Europe for Nihon Cyber Defence (NCD).

A Japanese cyber security company will provide 10 new jobs with the opening of an office in Belfast.

Japan-based tech business Nihon Cyber Defence (NCD) has also announced the appointment of two highly experienced cyber security professionals to senior management roles.

This includes former senior PSNI and National Cyber Security Centre officer Dougie Grant as its Managing Director in Europe.

Dougie was previously responsible for building the law enforcement cyber capability locally for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and nationally with the law enforcement cyber community.

Former National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) CEO Professor Ciaran Martin will also take up a position on the company’s board in Japan.

He is currently Professor of Practice at Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.

Toyko-headquartered NCD provides cyber defence solutions, services and support to governments, businesses and public sector organisations to proactively identify and protect them from all forms of cyber attack designed to cause financial, political or social disruption.

In response to the exponential growth in cyber threats, NCD plans to recruit a team of up to 10 core staff in Belfast over the next 12 months to work with UK and Ireland customers and support its existing operations in Japan and other regional Asia-Pacific hubs.

NCD already has a strong connection with Belfast through its CEO Cartan McLaughlin, who is originally from Northern Ireland.

Mr McLaughlin said: “The launch of the Belfast Office of Nihon Cyber Defence has always been our long-term ambition and it’s exciting to see this taking shape with the appointment of an outstanding local management team.

“With this experienced and capable team we will be able to build a safe and secure environment for our local and national businesses and industry.

“Belfast joins our head office in Tokyo and will lead NCD’s global incident management and response capability.”

Professor Ciaran Martin added that he is “delighted” to be working with the team at Nihon Cyber Defence in Tokyo.

“We continue to see the devastating impact of cyber-attacks globally, but we recognise that early preparation is key if we are to respond effectively,” he said.

“NCD is at the fore-front of this capability delivering their expertise to the Japanese market and further afield.”

Dougie Grant said that NCD will be expanding “rapidly” protecting all sectors across the UK and Ireland and supporting the global operations.

“Being based in Belfast ensures we can recruit talent locally, developing the local partnerships and support industry and infrastructure across Northern Ireland,” he said.

NCD in Belfast will be focusing its support in the legal, accounting, critical infrastructure and specialised sectors, providing proactive cyber services, network monitoring and incident management capabilities to enable organisations to prepare and respond to increasingly complex cyber risks and threats.