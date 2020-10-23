Derry retailer in Catch-22 over financial help fears end near

The owner of one of Londonderry's oldest retail outlets says her business will not be able to continue unless the Government provides financial help as a matter of urgency.

Shauna Duddy of Foster's Boutique said there hasn't been a single sale in her shop all week and very few since the coronavirus control measures were first introduced in Derry.

Ms Duddy added that independent traders like her, who were not told to close and therefore do not qualify for financial aid, have been left in a Catch-22 situation.

She said had Stormont introduced a full lockdown in the city two weeks ago, retail outlets like hers would have had a fighting chance of survival.

She said: "Derry, like Strabane, is a border town.

"So, on top of the restrictions placed two weeks ago on pubs and restaurants, the increased restrictions that came into effect from last weekend, and the restrictions in the Republic, the impact on retailers has been catastrophic.

"Derry is like a ghost town and businesses that are open might as well not be, because there are no people.

"I have six people working for me but there wasn't a single penny lifted this week - not even a pair of tights sold.

"We have even lost trade from the office workers, who are now all working from home.

"I have never experienced anything like this in all the years we have been in business.

"We are caught between a rock and a hard place because we have not been told we have to close up shop.

"So we are not eligible for the financial assistance that the pub and restaurant owners can get and which will now be extended to the hairdressers and beauticians.

"Even the businesses who supply these businesses will get help, but for me and my staff there is nothing."

Ms Duddy said extending the furlough scheme beyond this month and introducing a full lockdown will save jobs.

She added: "We have been in business here for over 40 years, through the worst of the Troubles we carried on trading and kept people in jobs.

"But unless there is money coming in to cover the bills we have and to pay wages, I don't see how any business can survive this.

"I have written to every Foyle MLA and to the Finance and Economy Ministers, but my fear is by the time they consider doing anything to help us it will be too late."

Her plea for help was echoed by Derry's city centre manager Jim Roddy.

He said: "The most important thing is that the number of people with coronavirus is falling, and to be fair to all the retailers who contacted me about their plight, they have all said that is the most important thing.

"What I am saying is we would be better off in a lockdown, where our retailers could qualify for some help because we do need help, because there are special circumstances that come into play here.

"Retailers here are literally on their knees and that's because there is no footfall, because of the other businesses that have been told to close.

"We have been designated a 'restricted area', which means people have been asked not to travel here.

"On top of that, retailers have also lost trade from Donegal, so their entire catchment has gone."