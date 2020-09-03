'Devastating blow' as Coleraine manufacturer set to cut 77 jobs

A union has claimed a Coleraine firm intends to cut 77 jobs from its workforce, describing it as a "devastating blow" to the region's economy.

Automotive parts manufacturer AVX Limited provided the union with a HR1 notification for redundancies of up to a third of its staff on its TTP production line.

Unite's regional officer Liam Gallagher said that redundancy negotiations will begin on Monday and the union's priority will be to mitigate the impact through redeployment and facilitating those who plan to take voluntary redundancy.

The Belfast Telegraph approached AVX Limited for comment last night but a response was not available.

Mr Gallagher expressed his dismay after receiving the notification and said it was "devastating" for the workers and their families. "AVX is one of the few remaining manufacturers in Coleraine and the reduction of their workforce by one third will come as a significant blow to the north west economy," he stated.

"AVX has been producing electrical capacitors for the automotive industry here for 50 years.

"Unite has been working with the company through furlough and flexi-furlough since last November to protect the TTP product line.

"The company had established a second production facility in Penang, Malaysia, which was taking away jobs but the downturn in demand in the sector for these components was the last straw."

Mr Gallagher added that while there are three further production lines, the job losses throw the long-term future of AVX Limited's Coleraine plant into doubt.

"We can ill afford to lose more jobs in this area and manufacturing jobs in particular are essential to sustain jobs in other sectors," he continued.

"Workers are facing an uncertain time, and it's clear there is no strategy from Stormont or Westminster to save manufacturing jobs."