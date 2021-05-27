Dodds launches ‘ambitious’ skills plan to boost innovation and grow economy 

Students in Northern Ireland will be encouraged towards qualifications in areas like science, technology, engineering and maths as part of a new strategy for skills.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds - who is expected to be replaced in her role by a nominee of new DUP leader Edwin Poots - said Northern Ireland already had a talented workforce but that it was underused.

Her plan for skills - supported by businesspeople including CBI NI director Angela McGowan and manufacturing boss Stephen Kelly - is part of the wide-ranging 10X Economy project to boost innovation here over the next decade.

It wants to equip people with the skills for jobs in fields like cybersecurity and film production - sectors which are expanding here.

The Minister said she will work with the Executive to find the investment needed to succeed. “My ambition is to transform NI into one of the world’s elite small open economies and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. I cannot overstate this.

“We already have a talented workforce but we need to capitalise on it. Investing in our skills and talent will deliver more and better job opportunities, greater earning potential, better individual wellbeing and, in turn, an improved overall economy.

“Skills for a 10X Economy sets out a plan to deliver significant growth in qualifications in technical and professional skills through further education.

"By doing this we will grow in the key strategic areas that are vital to our economic ambitions as set out in 10X Economic Vision.

“Alongside this, we will seek to rebalance graduate and postgraduate qualifications in higher education towards STEM subjects, which are so crucial for boosting innovation and equipping us for the jobs of the future.

“The strategy will also tackle inequality by supporting people with low or no qualifications to overcome the barriers to employment and making the most of their capabilities.”

The strategy includes setting up a skills council to drive skills development. A consultation is now being held into the plan.

Mrs McGowan said the strategy would drive upskilling and reskilling following the major changes to the world of work forced by Covid-19.