Dubai airline Emirates on the hunt for local cabin crew candidates with visit to Belfast

Dubai-based airline Emirates are to visit Belfast next week as they look for cabin crew candidates to join their team.

The airline will hold a recruitment day in the city on Tuesday at the Clayton Hotel, with prospective local candidates bidding to land jobs managing aircraft services, security and safety procedures on board.

The role also comes with training at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

Asking people from Belfast and across Ireland to attend, Emirates said they are looking for “individuals who are passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers”.

Earlier this year the airline announced it lost £900 million over the past fiscal year – an 80% improvement over the year before.

The Middle East’s top carrier said revenue was up 91%, reaching £13.2 billion.

The carrier’s success and financial health is seen as a bellwether of Dubai’s own economy, which relies heavily on tourism, foreign investments and real estate purchases by the world’s elite.

The company says it employs 85,219 employees from across the world, making it one of Dubai’s biggest employers.

The airline, which has a reputation of comfort for its in-flight cabin luxuries and newer aircraft, flies to around 140 cities around the world.

It is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft.

Applicants hoping to give their careers an epic take-off can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV), and a recent photograph. Candidates are advised to pre-register on their website for a smoother experience.