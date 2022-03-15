Employee jobs in Northern Ireland hit record levels, report shows

HMRC indicated that at £1,904 a month, median monthly pay for workers, was up £113 over the year.

Employee numbers in Northern Ireland climbed to a record level of 777,300 last month as job market recovery following Covid-19 appears to take hold.

The number of jobs being paid through the PAYE system was up 5.4% over the year and 0.5% over February, according to the NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

It was the ninth month in a row that employee numbers have been above pre-pandemic levels, reaching 3.3% above numbers recorded in March 2020.

However, Nisra said that overall levels of employment, including self-employed people, as well as total hours worked, had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

And PAYE data from HMRC also indicated that at £1,904 a month, median monthly pay for workers had fallen by £35 over the month although it was up £113 over the year.

Separate data from the labour force survey for November to January showed that rates for unemployment and employment were steady at 2.7% and 70.4% respectively.

The economic inactivity rate – a measure of those neither in work nor looking for work – was also steady at 27.5%.

The claimant count of people who were claiming benefits for being out of work was 39,600, or 4% of the workforce, which was a fall of 900 on January’s revised figure.

It was also 38% below the pandemic era peak of May 2020, but 30% higher than the pre-pandemic count of March the same year.

In February, 40 people were made redundant, and over the year to the end of February, there were 2,070 confirmed redundancies, which was down 64% on the year before.

There were 210 proposed redundancies in February, and a total of 2,040 in the year to February, which was 81% below the previous 12 months.

A separate measure for employee jobs – which is less up to date than the HMRC PAYE data - also reached a series high of 782,450 in December, up by 12,290 jobs over the year and 2,850 jobs over the quarter.

December also brought a series high of jobs in the services sector, hitting 636,290. More than 2,000 new jobs were added in the sector in the three months to December, along with 900 jobs in construction.

But there were 290 fewer manufacturing jobs in the quarter to December 2021.

And both the private and public sector added jobs over the year to December, with private sector jobs hitting 563,940 and public sector jobs reaching 217,790.

Weekly hours worked were estimated at 26.9 million for November to January, down 3.2% on the previous quarter.