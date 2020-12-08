Ex-rugby star Peter Russell takes top job as Novosco rebrands

From left, Patrick McAliskey, Peter Russell, who will become managing director of CANCOM Ireland in January, and John Lennon, who co-founded Novosco which was acquired by CANCOM last year

Northern Ireland IT company Novosco is to rebrand to CANCOM following its takeover last year - with a former Ireland rugby international taking over at the helm.

Peter Russell, also a former boss at Neueda, Microsoft and BT, joins as managing director of CANCOM in Ireland next month.

The company employs almost 300 people in Belfast, where Mr Russell will be based.

Former Novosco boss John Lennon will step down early next year after leading the company since its £70m acquisition by CANCOM in October last year.

But his fellow co-founder Patrick McAliskey is to remain as a strategic advisor.

Mr Russell said: "It is an incredibly exciting time to be taking on this new role. Novosco was a business I long admired and its acquisition by CANCOM places us in a fantastic position to further grow on the island of Ireland.

"My key focus will be on maximising the opportunities that the integration provides and on making sure CANCOM continues to be a fantastic place to work."

In his most recent role, Mr Russell was managing director of IT firm Neueda.

CANCOM UK and Ireland managing director Martin Hess said: "Peter's track-record speaks for itself and we are delighted to welcome him onboard. He is ideally placed to lead the business forward and to achieve significant future growth.

"I also want to pay tribute to John Lennon for his incredible contribution to Novosco and his hard work and dedication in supporting the successful integration process since CANCOM acquired Novosco last year. We wish him every good wish in his future endeavours".

Mr Russell worked for BT Ireland between 2009 and 2017, when he left to become Neueda sales and marketing director, becoming managing director in January last year.