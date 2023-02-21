Expansion: Advisory firm Grant Thornton signs up 22 graduates

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton has welcomed 22 new graduates to its Belfast office.

It is the latest expansion for the firm and follows further increased demand across its audit, tax and advisory departments.

Richard Gillan, Grant Thornton Northern Ireland managing partner, said: “It is great to welcome a fresh intake of talented graduates to Grant Thornton as they embark on their career paths.

“I have no doubt that our latest appointees will further enhance our reputation as a firm which “thinks outside the box” to provide exceptional service and advice to our clients.”

The graduates have joined Grant Thornton’s three-year training programme.

It’s designed to provide the skills and experience necessary to gain the required industry qualifications and play a role in the global firm.

The firm has continued to expand its Belfast office significantly in recent months as part of its post-pandemic strategy for growth.