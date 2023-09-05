Farrans Construction seeks new intake of graduates for 2024

Launching the application process for Farrans’ Graduate and Placement Programme are (from left) graduate engineer Rebecca Pennell and placement student Abilin Saji

Building contractor Farrans Construction has launched the application process for 50 roles on its graduate programme.

Farrans Foundation, which has intake dates in June and September next year, provides applicants with the experience and knowledge to fast-track careers in construction, quantity surveying and civil engineering.

The company, which is part of Dublin-based plc CRH and employs more than 600 people, will be hosting career open days over the next few months.

It has offices in Cambridge, Edinburgh, Leeds and Belfast, with further site offices connecting its regional network.

Dominic Lavery, managing director of Farrans, said: “We understand that the move from education to employment can be a big step and we want to make the experience as enjoyable as we can.

“Our graduate programme, which has recently been CPD-accredited by Engineers Ireland, will provide you with all of the necessary experience and knowledge you need at the start of your career.

“We will support you to begin your journey to become chartered with your relevant professional body and, with over 60% of our professional employees chartered, we are able to give you all the help, guidance and support required to attain your professional qualification.

For more information, visit www.farrans.com/graduates/ and www.farrans.com/placements/