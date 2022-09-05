Finance Minister launches new Civil Service Graduate programme with starting salaries over £30k

Jayne Brady Head of the Civil Service and Finance Minister Conor Murphy launch the new graduate management programme.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady have launched a recruitment campaign for a new Civil Service Graduate Management programme.

They say it will offer graduates the opportunity to realise their “leadership potential”.

The four-year programme will give 30 graduates a place on an accelerated leadership development path.

Graduates will undertake a range of diverse and challenging placements in policy-making, operational delivery, communications, the commercial marketplace, data and digital technology as well as governance.

Launching the scheme, Minister Murphy said: “This new programme is an excellent way for graduates to forge a career in the Civil Service.

"Graduates will experience a range of placements across different Departments, gaining valuable experience while being supported with learning and development opportunities.

“We believe our investment in and commitment to this new management programme will harness the diverse range of dynamic graduate talent out there and help the Civil Service continue to make a positive difference to our society.

"I would encourage all eligible graduates to consider applying.”

Graduates will start on a salary of £32,328 per annum, with the opportunity to apply for promotion at the end of the fourth year of the programme, which would see them earning a starting salary of £52,026 per annum.

Welcoming the scheme, Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady said: “I’m delighted that the Civil Service is today launching recruitment for its new Graduate Management Programme. The work carried out by civil servants touches on all aspects of life here.

“Our new Graduate Management Programme presents an exciting opportunity for ambitious and capable graduates to build a career, while making a real difference to the lives of our citizens; working across areas such as health, public finances, justice, education, the environment, the economy, infrastructure and our communities.

“I encourage all eligible graduates to visit www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk/careers to learn more about the programme and details on how to apply.”

The scheme is open to graduates who have achieved a 2.2 or higher by July 31, 2022 and applications must be received by noon on Friday, September 16.

Further information on the programme and details on how to apply are available on the NICS website.