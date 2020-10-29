Five workers could lose jobs at Bushmills Distillery

Bushmills Distillery is to seek up to five voluntary redundancies within the next fortnight.

The move comes as distillery tours are not currently operational due to the current Covid restrictions.

"Old Bushmills Distillery can confirm it is entering into consultation with employees of the distillery's visitor centre, which is currently closed, about a proposal to seek voluntary redundancies among the 14 staff employed there," a spokesman told McAuley Multimedia.

"We cannot be definitive about the number of potential redundancies until the consultation is completed, but it could be in the order of up to five staff.

"While sales of Bushmills Irish whiskey in global markets are performing strongly, the company is not immune from the effects of the global pandemic and we are taking this step with a heavy heart.

"The visitor experience at Old Bushmills Distillery involves members of the public visiting production areas and meeting our production staff. Regrettably, under current Covid-19 guidelines, we cannot foresee when we might be able to resume our distillery tours."

Councillor Norman Hillis

Causeway councillor Norman Hillis said: "The prospect of losing your job is devastating at any time but at this time of year, it is even worse.

"I am aware that there are a number of agency staff who are employed at the visitor centre as well as the 14 permanent staff who may also be affected and it is unknown what the situation is with them."