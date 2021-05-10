Flying high: NI video production firm boosts youth JobStart scheme

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has encouraged employers to sign up for JobStart after visiting one of the first businesses to participate in the programme.

More than 270 employers have already applied for funding from the £20million employer incentive scheme, launched by the Department for Communities last month.

JobStart is designed to support 16-24 year olds facing additional employment challenges due to the impact of Covid-19.

Speaking after a visit to Crowded Space Drones, a video production company which has offered nine positions to JobStart participants, Minister Hargey said: “The economic impact of Covid-19 on the employment prospects of our young people cannot be underestimated.

“That is why I have made it my priority to support those 16-24 year olds at risk of long-term unemployment.”

Andrew McQuillan, director of Crowded Space Drones said: “I have been genuinely delighted by the Department for Communities’ approach to this scheme and the willingness to listen and consider the needs of employers and the wider business community.

“I have no doubt JobStart will benefit both businesses and young people and we are thrilled to be part of it.”

For further information on JobStart: go to www.nidirect.gov.uk/jobstart