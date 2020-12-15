Frasers to take over Derry's Debenhams store creating 200 jobs

Frasers Group has agreed a deal to take over the Debenhams department store at Foyleside Shopping Centre in Londonderry.

Announcing the move the company, owned by retail giant Mike Ashley, said it would lead to the creation of 200 jobs.

Debenhams, which has five stores in Northern Ireland, announced it was closing its doors earlier this month with the expected loss of 12,000 staff UK-wide, including over 700 across NI.

Last week Frasers confirmed it was in talks to buy Debenhams, but it's not yet clear if the move is part of the purchase of the entire brand by Mr Ashley.

Frasers said that a department store similar to the one at Victoria Square in Belfast will open in Derry next year.

The off-market deal was handled by property advisor Savills.

Paul Wilson Director of Retail at Savills brokered the deal and said it could mean changes to the existing premises.

“We were aware of the necessity for Debenhams to adapt and change its in-store offer to meet changing consumer demands and in the case of Folyeside, this was likely to require a store downsize and lease re-structure," he said.

“As retained consultants and leasing agents to the landlord of Foyleside, we were very aware of the risk associated with the Debenhams covenant and likely capital expenditure required to reconfigure the store and re-purpose the surplus space which would have been created.

"Knowing the limited pool of end users for this space and that Debenhams business was likely to enter a CVA, we pursed Frasers and successfully struck a deal to sell the freehold interest. The Debenhams CVA gave Frasers the ability to secure vacant possession from a landlord break clause, but a liquidation will speed the process.

“Bringing Frasers to Foyleside is a massive positive for the centre and the city as a whole. Employing some 200 staff, this will replace the Debenhams with a new relevant retail offering to the centre together with a huge investment to refit the property which we hope will include the stores aspirational Flannels fashion hall.”

Fergal Rafferty Foyleside Shopping Centre Manager said the move was a boost to retail in the area.

“Foyleside welcomes Department store Frasers as the latest addition to its Tenant mix. In what has been a difficult trading environment in 2020, this significant investment will enhance the city centre retail offer as a whole and will reinforce Foyleside as the top regional shopping destination in the North West," he said.

"Debenhams will continue to trade through the Christmas period in conjunction with the fifty other stores in the centre, with late night shopping until 11pm commencing December 11 with a busy Christmas period anticipated.”