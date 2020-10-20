Furniture store HouseProud to create 10 new jobs in Belfast opening

Ten new jobs have been created as one of NI's largest independent furniture retailers prepares to open in east Belfast.

HouseProud Furnishings will launch an 8,000 sq ft store at Connswater Shopping Centre and Retail Park later this month.

The retailer already operates nine stores across NI and has a history in the sector spanning 15 years.

It sells a range of home furnishing including living, dining, bedroom and lighting products.

The 10 new roles at the store will cover both full and part-time positions.

Laura McCarthy, senior property asset manager of Alfred Street Properties Ltd, owners of Connswater Shopping Centre and Retail Park, said: "It's great to see HouseProud Furnishings opening its door at Connswater.

"Retail has been hit even harder during the pandemic with the fall-out of Covid-19 proving to be a challenging time for retailers, however the lockdown period has prompted many consumers to revalue their surroundings and invest their spare cash in their homes. We are extremely encouraged that there are retailers still out there looking to acquire new opportunities in Northern Ireland. We look forward to seeing our customers enjoy the stylish offerings from the popular Northern Irish brand."

HouseProud will sit alongside Lidl in the Retail Park, which welcomed Tim Hortons first ever drive thru in NI in December 2018. Jonathan Martin, director at Lambert Smith Hampton, acted on behalf of Alfred Street Properties to secure the new tenant.

The new opening at the centre and retail park follows on from a busy two years for the east Belfast site, which has created more than 100 new roles in recent years with the arrival of other new brands such as Savers, Sports Direct and Brand Max.

Footfall at the shopping complex has consistently risen, beckoning more retail names and in 2018 alone Alfred Street Properties said footfall in the shopping complex jumped from 1.9 million to 2.4 million.

In the north west more retail jobs will be created as the Crescent Link Retail Park in Londonderry expands.

It's hoped that the £5m investment will bring 110 news jobs to the retail park, which is owned by David Samuel Properties.

The project will include the proposed expansion of the current M&S Foodhall. There are also plans to develop the Homebase store.

New arrival The Food Warehouse is also setting up. And carpark improvements and works to alleviate congestion in the area are also planned for the park.