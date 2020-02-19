Government immigration plans 'ignore' Northern Ireland economy needs and will 'decimate' hospitality sector

Government proposals for a points-based immigration system "ignores the needs" of the Northern Ireland economy and will "decimate" the hospitality sector, it has been warned.

The plans would see free movement end, with laws surrounding it repealed, and a new Immigration Bill introduced for a “firm and fair” system which would “attract the high-skilled workers” to create a “high wage, high skill, high productivity economy”.

Those wanting to live and work in the UK will need to gain 70 points to be eligible to apply for a visa. Points will be awarded for having job offers, speaking English and for having certain qualifications.

The salary threshold for skilled migrants will be lowered from £30,000 to £25,600 for those coming to the UK with a job offer.

If an applicant earns less than the required minimum salary threshold – but no less than £20,480 – they may still be able to come to the UK if they have a job offer in a specific occupation which appears on the Government’s jobs shortage list, or if they have a PhD relevant to the job.

Business organisations and political parties have warned the changes will damage the Northern Ireland economy warning some sectors will be unable to function in the new system which is proposed to be introduced in January 2021.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the proposal "ignored" the needs of the economy.

"The British Government has completely disregarded the call from political and business leaders for a policy that reflects local industry needs," she said.

Hospitality Ulster said that the Home Office's proposed skills criteria and salary threshold for workers from overseas will “decimate” the hospitality sector and did not take into account the "unique circumstances" of Northern Ireland. The organisation called for the first and deputy first ministers to intervene.

"Those classified as ‘unskilled’ and those earning below £25,600 will no longer be allowed to work here. Employees with soft skills (classified as ‘unskilled’) are a vital element of the success of the Northern Ireland hospitality and tourism offer, however, they have been ignored," said Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin.

"What sort of message does that send out to the world? How many hospitality businesses will now not be able to fill vacancies right across the sector?”

“There has been failure to take into consideration the unique set of circumstances here; complete ignorance of the importance of our sector in particular; and demonstrates absolute contempt for our position.”

He added: "This is not about cheap labour, our industry has over 30,000 job vacancies to fill by 2024 and we need 2,000 chefs, with a declining birth rate and near full employment in Northern Ireland, these proposals will damage our economy and limit plans to grow the tourism economy to a £2bn industry.

“This is nothing short of a disgrace and we are calling on our First and deputy First Minister to intervene immediately to make direct representations to the Home Office and the Prime Minister on the exceptional circumstances the sector is now faced with.”

Aodhan Connolly, director of the NI Retail Consortium said a move to a £20,420 salary threshold was still not low enough.

“To put that in context, £20,420 is higher than the starting salary for many architects and solicitors in Northern Ireland," he said.

"In retail about 20% of our warehouse and logistics staff and 6% of our front of house colleagues are EU nationals. But in our supply chain some farms and factories have up to 90% of processing and production staff who are EU nationals.

"Filling these jobs is not just important for the NI economy but to provide the £2billion of NI Agri-food that retailers buy for the Great British market.”

He added: "While we realise that the points system will take into account job offer, English language, salary, shortage and educational qualifications, it still provides great barriers for our industry and our supply chain.

"This new plan from the government still leaves us great concerns for our future staffing levels and competitiveness in the global marketplace, as well a providing the same level of service and value that customers have come to expect.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said industries relying on a migrant workforce should look closer to home when recruiting new employees

"It is about time businesses started to invest in people in this country," she told Sky News.

"We have over eight million people - that is 20% of the workforce - aged between 16 and 64 that are economically inactive right now.

"It is down to businesses to work well with the Government and join us in investing in people, levelling up across the UK so we can have wage growth across the entire country."