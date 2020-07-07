Green light for £400m revamp of 'Waterside' in Belfast

Transformation of Sirocco site to bring jobs and homes

Outline planning permission for all of a £400m project on Belfast's waterfront has been given by the City Council.

The 2.6 hectare development at the former Sirocco works will transform the east bank area of the city, creating over 8,000 jobs and homes for 1,500 people.

It will feature offices, apartments, a hotel, retail outlets, hospitality and professional service units, as well as community and leisure facilities.

John Hussey, chairman of Belfast City Council's planning committee, said: "As the city starts to reopen and begin its journey to recovery, the development of Belfast's Waterside will mark a significant step forward in Belfast's regeneration. The Belfast Waterside development will transform a key site which has been out of use since 1999, providing new space for city centre living and high quality office space, as well as much needed affordable housing units, ensuring it becomes a place for everyone."

An employability and skills programme designed to upskill residents and reflect the jobs delivered through the scheme will also support the project as part of a Section 76 planning agreement secured by the council.

A 'creative cluster' building, facing onto the River Lagan, will include a public square, reflecting the site's industrial heritage and providing new spaces for community and arts use.

Street work will create more accessibility.