H&W unites with Spanish firm to bid for contracts

Shipbuilder Harland & Wolff is joining up with Spanish shipyard Navantia to bid for UK contracts, it has announced

The Belfast company, which was sold to InfraStrata plc after going into administration last year, will join with Navantia to bid for deals such as the Ministry of Defence Fleet Solid Support (FSS) Programme.

Harland & Wolff said the collaboration, named Team Resolute, would bring new skills to Belfast.

The company said: "It will re-establish a skills base for UK shipbuilding in Northern Ireland, strengthening the UK's sovereign shipbuilding capability and economic prosperity.

"Transfer of Navantia's cutting edge digital shipyard knowledge to Harland & Wolff will support the modernisation and availability of this UK sovereign asset for FSS and beyond."