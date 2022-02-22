Home Bargains creating 120 jobs at new Belfast outlet

Discount store Home Bargains will open a brand new 33,000 sq ft store in west Belfast’s Kennedy Centre in April, hiring 120 staff.

Home Bargains said it was “really pleased” to service the local community and that its investment in the store will allow the discount chain to bring “even more bargains” to west Belfast.

It comes after the shopping centre reported its best Christmas ever for 2021, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kennedy Centre had a 24% increase in footfall on its previous best day, welcoming close to 30,000 customers through the doors over the festive period.

As well as the new Home Bargains store, value fashion brand Peacocks has recently signed a new lease for 10 years on its 10,000 sq ft store.

Titanic Telecommunications also committed to a five-year deal on a new office and the well-known 26 West Bar and Grill has just signed a new 10-year lease.

Speaking on the latest figures and year ahead, Kennedy Centre manager John Jones, said: “We are entering the centre’s 31st year in business on a high.

“We are delighted with the latest figures, which are testament to the fantastic offerings at the centre, and we are grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years.

“Many of our retailers also reported record sales. During a turbulent time through the pandemic, the end of last year and into the start of 2022 is proving to be a really positive and encouraging time.”

Mr Jones added that there will be some “more big announcements” for the centre over the coming months.

“We have 57 businesses located at the centre and we are looking forward to seeing the offerings expand for our customers,” he stated.