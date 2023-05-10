How I Became A Childline Night Service Supervisor

The Post: Night Service Supervisor, NSPCC Northern Ireland/Childline Foyle The Post Holder: Ciaran Ball

Give a brief outline of your career to date.

I volunteered as a Childline counsellor in Belfast and Foyle between 2015 – 2018, while I was completing a Psychology Degree. After graduating, I took up a paid role as a Childline Supervisor in Foyle and I’ve been there ever since. Alongside my paid employment, I have completed a postgraduate certificate in Applied Psychology and begun my doctoral training in Counselling Psychology.

What was your favourite subject at school?

I studied Psychology at A-level and enjoyed learning about and how people’s thoughts, feelings and behaviour changes throughout their lives. This also relates to my current role where I assess the early/traumatic experiences that increase a child’s vulnerability, balanced against the protective factors that mitigate against the risk of harm.

Did you go on to further/higher education, if so, what did you study and where?

I studied BSc Psychology at Queen’s (2015 – 2018) and a PgCert Applied Psychology at Queen’s (2023).

How did you get into your area of work?

An undergraduate degree in Psychology is a research-based, rather than a practical, degree. I was motivated to get practical experience of applying my psychological knowledge in real-world settings. Volunteering at Childline gave me an opportunity to understand children’s health, wellbeing and development on an individual level. It helped me to develop skills in communicating with and supporting young people who are in distress.

Is this what you always wanted to do?

I always knew that I wanted to work with children, but I didn’t know when I started as a Childline volunteer in 2015 that I’d still be here in 2023 – the opportunity to support others to develop and positively impact young people is a privilege. I use the skills I have learned in the role in all areas of my life which includes skills in people management, organisational change, person-centred counselling, solution-focused practice, motivational interviewing, crisis interviewing, risk assessment and child protection.

Were there any particular essential qualifications or experience needed?

All of the essential knowledge, skills, experience required for the supervisor role I gained through volunteering. This included developing skills in communicating with and supporting young people with various needs and vulnerabilities including being at risk or in crisis. The role does require experience of working with, collaborating with, and managing others including staff and/or volunteers.

Are there alternative routes into the job?

A qualification in working with children and young people is essential due to the skills required to safeguard children. However, full training in the Childline counselling model is provided so training as a counsellor or therapist is not required. Therefore, Childline supervisors often come from a range of backgrounds including psychology, social work, teaching, nursing, counselling, youth work and more.

What are the main personal skills your job requires?

An openness to learning about yourself through self-reflection and through feedback.

Being a self-aware and reflective practitioner including exploring your own attitudes, beliefs, values and how they impact you in your role. The ability to empathise with and understand others’ perspectives. A commitment to standing up for children and challenging others when you observe practice that doesn’t align with our values. Self-compassion and boundaries in recognition that you can’t pour from an empty cup.

What does a typical day entail?

I currently work as a Childline Night Service Supervisor which means that my workday starts at 11:30pm and finishes at 07:30am, which is ideal for anyone who, like me, doesn’t like to work a 9-5 job and who can’t imagine anything worse than a 9am meeting time. Overnight, I work with the other supervisors and the counsellors to support and safeguard the young people who reach out to us by call, chat and email. They tell us that being alone with their thoughts at night can be distressing which makes it an essential time for us to be there for them.

What are the best and most challenging aspects of the job?

Because of the nature of my shift times/shift pattern it means I have lots of time during the week for personal life and professional development including being able to return to study. The most challenging part of my role is knowing we could support more young people with more staff.

Why is what you do important?

Young people can feel more overwhelmed at night which is a time when they have less access to social supports. By being there for young people during the night we can listen, empower and safeguard them.

What advice would you give anyone looking to follow a similar career path?

Check that you have the relevant qualifications and experience required. If you need to gain experience in counselling skills, risk assessment, child protection and want to see how you fit with the organisation then consider volunteering first as a Childline counsellor.

What is the one piece of advice you would give to yourself on your first day?

It’s ok to feel overwhelmed and not to know everything on day one. Take time to grow into the role. Be myself within the role and don’t try to model myself on how others see me. Take it slow and enjoy learning about the role and don’t feel under pressure to move too quickly.

And finally, what’s the key to any successful job search?

Researching the organisation, its values, its vision and believing that you can be part of delivering that vision.