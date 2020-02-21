Immigration plan will hammer farming here, warns union

The Ulster Farmers' Union has said the UK Government's plans for immigration following Brexit will leave its members unable to compete with the Irish Republic.

The proposals announced this week impose restrictions on the ability of unskilled people to enter the UK for work.

Under the Government's plans, a points-based immigration system will be introduced by January next year. It would favour people with a job offer and certain qualifications who can speak English.

The salary threshold for migrant workers will also be cut from £30,000 to £25,600 for those with a job offer.

Applicants who do earn less, but no lower than £20,480, may still be eligible if they have a job offer in an occupation on the Government's skill shortage list, or if they have a PhD relevant to the position in question.

But the Ulster Farmers' Union said Northern Ireland should be a special case given its proximity to the Republic, where workers from other parts of the EU will be able to continue to enter freely regardless of skill levels.

The UFU and other bodies, such as Hospitality Ulster and the NI Retail Consortium, are reliant on labour from overseas for many roles, which often pay below £20,480.

UFU deputy president David Brown said: "The agri-food industry in Northern Ireland must be able to retain access to non-UK labour and given the border with the Republic of Ireland, it should be treated differently to other parts of the UK.

"In excess of 60 to 70% of those working in our agri-food processing sectors are EU citizens.

"If free movement of workers is not allowed, it will undermine the position of our processors and our wider industry who will not be able to compete with their counterparts south of the border."

Mr Brown warned that horticulture would take a major hit if its supply of labour was cut off.

"The feared outcome could shift production from Northern Ireland," he added.

"The implications of which will create a greater dependency on imports and will have serious environmental implications, especially for crops that are traditionally grown here."

However, Dr Esmond Birnie, a senior economist at Ulster University, said the plans were an opportunity to develop the local workforce.

"As an economist looking at the record of the Northern Ireland economy over a decade, I actually think there is a potential benefit in all of this," he said.

"It's not going to be easy, but we're going to be driven back to developing the existing labour force, including the people who are economically inactive."