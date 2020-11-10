Insurance IT firm Liberty to take on 150 new staff in Belfast and Dublin in 2021

Exclusive: Liberty says recruitment drive follows soaring in demand for its services

Insurance firm Liberty IT is to recruit 150 people for its Belfast and Dublin offices with the majority of the roles to be based in NI.

The firm's managing director, Willie Hamilton, told the Belfast Telegraph that the business had received a huge boost as digitisation during the pandemic surged and that virtually all of his staff were working from home.

And he said they would continue to do so - with its Belfast office set to take on a newer role.

Read more Demand is so high we need 150 more staff, says Liberty chief Willie Hamilton

"We were asked to grow by 100-150 people over next nine months to help in the next phase of digitisation. Our services continue to be in high demand and that's because digital services are in demand more than ever before," Mr Hamilton said.

Jobs will span engineering to leadership posts with architectural jobs also part of the recruitment list.

"The majority of these new roles will be based in Belfast and will take our Ireland team to 700."

Asked if he expects the talent to be readily available in NI, Mr Hamilton said: "Yes, I do.

"We've always worked with incoming talent, working alongside universities to see how we can help students by virtue of job offers, and we endorse recent steps by the Executive to support growing the skills in STEM areas but this is a long game and we've done a lot ourselves."

Liberty IT, which is part of American firm, Liberty Mutual, has also just finished recruiting for its 2021 graduate intern programme, which will see 90 interns become part of the Liberty setup.

It's a process that has seen applicants grow at the business to reach director level "and that progression has always been part of our culture", added Mr Hamilton.

Liberty IT is the software house for Fortune 100's global insurance company, Liberty Mutual Insurance.

It has continued to grow across its 23 years of operation to a company of 550 across Belfast and Dublin. 450 of that team is Belfast based.

In its latest financial report Liberty IT revealed a turnover rise of 8% to almost £47m.