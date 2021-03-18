Job alert: Got what takes to lead NI Civil Service head? Foster and O'Neill relaunch hunt after failed search

The search for a suitable candidate to lead the NI Civil Service has resumed.

The Executive Office has launched a new search to fill the role of head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

An initial application process to find a permanent replacement for Sir David Sterling after he retired was abandoned last year after the first and deputy first ministers failed to agree on a choice among three candidates.

The post was vacant for three months until Jenny Pyper, the former chief executive of the Utility Regulator, was appointed as interim head from December.

She is to be in position until the beginning of August.

On Thursday, the Executive Office confirmed the launch of a new competition to fill the position, which pays almost £190k at the top of the salary range and lead the organisation and its 23,000 staff.

In a statement, the first minister and deputy first minister said: “The role of Head of the Civil Service is right at the very heart of public life and public service for all our citizens here. The work of the Civil Service influences all our public services, impacting all of us.

“We want to recruit a highly skilled leader as our principal policy adviser and leader of the NICS, providing support, counsel and challenge to us, the Executive as a whole and to the NICS.

“The issues we face are many and significant, but we are committed to delivering our priorities as set out in the Programme for Government and in New Decade New Approach.”