Job losses at Firstsource in Belfast and Derry

Job losses have been confirmed at Firstsource offices in Belfast and Derry.

The company lost its Sky contract and it’s understood staff will be updated further this afternoon.

Fears of cuts emerged this morning in Derry. The news comes on the back of a reported 116 jobs being lost at the nearby Seagate factory in the city.

DUP MLA for Foyle, Gary Middleton, posted about the Firstsource news on Twitter. He said: “I have received word that Firstsource in Londonderry has started a 'redundancy consultation' process today.

“This has created uncertainty and worry amongst staff. I have been offered a meeting with management which I will be taking up at the earliest opportunity.”

Over the past 20 years Firstsource has received £15.39m from Invest NI for operations in Foyle, East Derry and South Belfast.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy is requesting an urgent meeting with management at Firstsource following concerns over jobs at the Derry offices.

The Foyle MLA said: “I aware of concerning reports that Firstsource is set to begin a consultation on redundancy with workers at the Derry offices.

“This has created huge uncertainty for workers and their families today who are worried about what the future holds.

“Firstsource currently employs hundreds of staff across the city, and any job losses at this site will be a blow to the local economy.

“It’s absolutely paramount that staff are kept fully informed and fully supported through every step in this process by the company.

“I am requesting an urgent meeting with Firstsource management to get clarity on this situation.”

A spokesperson for the company said Firstsource has today commenced a redundancy consultation process with a number of colleagues at its Belfast and Derry sites.

"The changing priorities of one of our clients, Sky, means they are making proposals to adjust services currently being delivered across both sites,” a statement added.

“Staff impacted have been informed today and as a responsible employer, we are working closely to support them throughout this process.

"Firstsource remains committed to Northern Ireland at both sites as we continue to deliver a range of services for our outsourcing clients.”