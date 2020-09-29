Job losses in Northern Ireland could rise sharply as furlough scheme ends, says charity

The Law Centre NI has said the amount of advice it's given about redundancy had quadrupled between January and August.

A charity has warned of "mass redundancies" arising from the Chancellor's job support scheme as it slashes the amount of employee salaries paid by the government.

And while it welcomed the Chancellor's move to replace the furlough scheme, it said the new job support scheme - which involves government paying 26% of a part-time worker's wage - did not go far enough.

According to the NI Statistics and Research Agency, a total of 8,755 redundancies were proposed in the year to the end of July - more than double the year before.

Law Centre NI policy officer Jack Gibson said: "It seems clear that the rate of redundancies is closely linked to the level of support offered.

"Since the new Job Support Scheme offers a much lower level of support to employers than is currently in place, we believe redundancy rates will rise sharply as a result."

He said that combined with cuts to the level of support for self-employed people under the Chancellor's winter economic plan, the new schemes would mean "significant hardship" which would force more people onto benefits.

He added: "We urge the UK Government and the Northern Ireland Executive alike to consider the long-term damage this will do to our economy and to people's lives and to explore all options to avert it."