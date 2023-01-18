Jobs boost: Coca-Cola in £17m Lisburn expansion

Official opening of the new Coca-Cola Plant in Lisburn in 2010 Photo credit: Jonathan Porter/Presseye.com

Coca-Cola HBC has announced a £17m expansion of its Knockmore Hill factory in Lisburn, delivering 35 new jobs.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said it was “testament to the great place Northern Ireland is to do business in”.

He announced the news yesterday during a reception at the plant.

“With over 80 years in the area, it’s really positive to see Coca-Cola HBC’s dedication to innovation and development in Northern Ireland, creating jobs and helping to strengthen the economy,” the Secretary of State said.

It represents the single largest investment since the facility opened in 2008.

Recruitment is currently under way for the new roles.

The extension will add 4,597 square metres to the plant, covering manufacturing, warehousing and logistics.

Production at the expanded facility is set to begin in August this year.

Coca-Cola’s heritage on the island of Ireland dates back to 1938. Of the 750 people employed, 450 are based at the Lisburn site.

Since 2008, £127m has been invested at Knockmore Hill.

Much of that has been with the purpose of helping the global soft drinks giant achieve its goal of reaching net zero by 2040.

The corporation aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, with the rest reabsorbed from the atmosphere.

The expansion comes after a tender process where Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland was selected as the strongest location among a number of other bottling operators across Europe.

Miles Karemacher, general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our Knockmore Hill production facility.

“Coca-Cola HBC has a rich history in Northern Ireland and this extension demonstrates our strong continued commitment to the island of Ireland and to our employees and the communities we serve here.

“I am incredibly proud of our team in Knockmore Hill and the work they do, acting as a leader in innovation and sustainability, and I am confident the future is bright for our organisation across the island for the years to come.”